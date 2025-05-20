Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 21,786 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Payoneer Global worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYO stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

