Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 22,497 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 554.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE TAK opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.