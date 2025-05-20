Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,600 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 397,278 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

