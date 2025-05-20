Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 27,377 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,377 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Herc by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Herc by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Herc Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:HRI opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.19 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Herc’s payout ratio is 62.36%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.