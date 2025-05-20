Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 406 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,864,000 after buying an additional 413,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 372,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,659,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of VLO opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

