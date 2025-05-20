Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 859 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $153.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

