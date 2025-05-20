Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. This represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 94,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,047 over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.3%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.