Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 7,134.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,609 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Klaviyo by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Klaviyo by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,355.42. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,503. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,124,030 shares of company stock worth $69,016,032 in the last ninety days. 49.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KVYO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.79 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Klaviyo

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.