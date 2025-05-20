Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 103,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,678,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Methode Electronics news, SVP Lars Ullrich bought 15,150 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,353.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $211,455.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,455.18. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.75. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.46%.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Methode Electronics
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.