Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ryder System by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:R opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.58 and a 12 month high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

