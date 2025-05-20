Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 161,467 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,356,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of YETI by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of YETI by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp raised YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NYSE:YETI opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

