Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 118,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

