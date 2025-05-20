Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 118,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.9%
NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HCSG
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Services Group
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.