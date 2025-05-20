Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

