Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 832.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

