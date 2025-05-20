Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 13,550 Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The European Equity Fund were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5,436.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of EEA stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $9.87.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The European Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

