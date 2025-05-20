LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,218 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.02. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 270.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

