Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 245,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

NYSE:VAC opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

