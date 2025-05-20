Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

