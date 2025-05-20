N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,147 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,330,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,146,000 after buying an additional 161,725 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in N-able by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 947,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 229,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of N-able by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 114,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NABL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

