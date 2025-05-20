OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 397,402 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of OPENLANE worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth about $5,822,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth about $4,115,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 166,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 138,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,018.92. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st.

OPENLANE Price Performance

KAR stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

