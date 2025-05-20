Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 50.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. This represents a 57.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,859.60. This trade represents a 4.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $147,092 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

