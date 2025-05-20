Promising Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – May 17th

Get alerts:

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Veeva Systems, and Cencora are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on the research, development and commercialization of products rooted in biology—such as novel drugs, gene therapies, diagnostics and agricultural biotech solutions. Their value often hinges on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals and patent milestones, making them more volatile than many other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,151,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,100. The company has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.22 on Friday, hitting $412.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.88 and its 200 day moving average is $510.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Danaher stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.03. 3,868,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.87 and its 200 day moving average is $217.64. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.65. 1,505,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,603,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,382. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.48. 1,743,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of COR traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Further Reading