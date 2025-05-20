Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 17th

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and reliable dividend payments. Because of their solid financial foundations and leadership positions in their industries, they’re viewed as relatively low-risk investments for steady growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE:KRMN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.46. 952,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.92. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.70.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.01. 71,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,741. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.59. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 14,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,400. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $218.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.72.

