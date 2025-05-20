Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after purchasing an additional 488,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.82.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.56. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

