Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 298,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,952,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,153,000 after buying an additional 41,828 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

