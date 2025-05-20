SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SM Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,546,000 after buying an additional 835,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after purchasing an additional 296,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,998,000 after purchasing an additional 767,779 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SM Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 140,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SM Energy Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of SM opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.
SM Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
