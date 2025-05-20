Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1,104.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,513 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,721 shares of company stock worth $2,206,646 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

