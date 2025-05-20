Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Stitch Fix worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

SFIX stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $544.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

