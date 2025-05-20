Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 606.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.70.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

