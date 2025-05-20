Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 226.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,213 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 94,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

