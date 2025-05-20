Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Position Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,239 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,933,000 after buying an additional 329,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,009,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,341 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $50,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,485,356.20. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,280.80. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $736,283. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SG opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

