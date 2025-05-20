Telsey Advisory Group Reduces Earnings Estimates for Walmart

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

WMT opened at $98.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $166,723.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,207,148.49. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $2,823,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,558,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,972,046.65. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,445,082. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

