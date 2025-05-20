The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

MIDD stock opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $146.04. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $118.41 and a 12-month high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 203,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.13 per share, with a total value of $28,251,459.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,838,924 shares in the company, valued at $394,979,496.12. This represents a 7.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 503,968 shares of company stock valued at $73,215,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

