Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 18th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on the research, development and commercialization of materials and devices at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). These firms harness unique physical and chemical properties that emerge at the nanoscale to create innovations in sectors like electronics, medicine, energy and materials science. Investors buy nanotechnology stocks to gain exposure to the potential high-growth opportunities and disruptive technologies arising from nanoscale breakthroughs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.00. 185,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,165. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.19. 38,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,590. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.09. NVE has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.57. 30,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,146. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics.

CLNNW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

