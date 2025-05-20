Top Water Stocks To Follow Today – May 18th

Get alerts:

Coca-Cola, Home Depot, PepsiCo, Progressive, RTX, AutoZone, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the supply, treatment, infrastructure or technology of fresh water. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the essential and often regulated water‐management sector, which tends to exhibit stable demand and cash flows. As global water scarcity and infrastructure needs grow, water stocks are viewed by some investors as a defensive and sustainability‐oriented asset class. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,402,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,667,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $309.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.74. 3,127,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $378.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.12 and its 200 day moving average is $387.99.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,714,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,179. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $127.87 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.54. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

NYSE:PGR traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.93. 2,779,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.68. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Progressive has a one year low of $201.34 and a one year high of $292.99.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.37. 4,774,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. The company has a market cap of $180.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.40.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE:AZO traded up $21.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,779.98. 161,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,310. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,658.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,420.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of RCL traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,586. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.05 and a 200 day moving average of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

