TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of TriMas worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRS. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 257,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.58.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $49,993.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,288 shares in the company, valued at $592,531.52. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,850.14. The trade was a 29.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 929,729 shares of company stock worth $22,280,897. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

