TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TrueCar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TrueCar by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 521,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 224,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 170,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TrueCar from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

TRUE stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $145.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

