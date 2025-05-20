Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Ventas were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,413,086.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,481 shares of company stock worth $21,385,983. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VTR opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 344.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.