Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 18th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute or manufacture hardware for video games. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the financial performance and growth prospects of firms whose revenues depend on game releases, consumer demand and technological innovation. Their market prices often fluctuate in response to blockbuster game launches, emerging trends (such as mobile gaming or e-sports) and hardware upgrade cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.26. 33,699,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846,004. Walmart has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $786.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.74. 4,376,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $240.78. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $98.56. 6,355,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.03. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO Group stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.33. 748,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,022. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $100.76 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Read More