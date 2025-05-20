Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Position Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,933,000 after purchasing an additional 574,068 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Westlake by 732.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,865,000 after purchasing an additional 873,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Westlake by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,092,000 after acquiring an additional 43,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 299,597 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $161.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

