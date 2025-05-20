What is Raymond James’ Estimate for STERIS’ FY2028 Earnings?

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.