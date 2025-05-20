Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

