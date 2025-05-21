10,700 Shares in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.07% of TruBridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TruBridge alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TruBridge by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TruBridge by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TruBridge by 2,704.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in TruBridge during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge Price Performance

TBRG stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TBRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TruBridge news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,804.50. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 34,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $978,306.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 768,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,317.50. The trade was a 4.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TruBridge Profile

(Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.