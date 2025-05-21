21,221 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.81.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

