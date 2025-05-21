2,194 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,053.72. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.