25,600 Shares in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIOT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIOT opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

