4,781 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,276,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,892.78. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5%

THG opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.66 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

