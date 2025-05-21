89,896 Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,169,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,548,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $4,350,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primo Brands Stock Performance
Shares of PRMB opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $35.85.
Primo Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.
Insider Activity at Primo Brands
In other news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. The trade was a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.
About Primo Brands
Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.
