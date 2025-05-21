Analysts Set 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT at $2.51

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,187,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,879.78. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in 8X8 by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 8X8 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in 8X8 by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

