Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $172.31

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.31.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $143.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $254.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,040 shares of company stock worth $807,407 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

